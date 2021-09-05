FHP says alcohol, drugs may be factor in wreck that killed two, critically injured three in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) – The Florida State Patrol said “alcohol and drugs may be contributing factors” in a fiery, fatal crash that occurred at the intersection of Highway 90 and El Bethel Church Road Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said three vehicles were involved in the wreck. The driver of a Ford Taurus, who was traveling south on El Bethel Church Road, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle struck a Cadillac that was traveling west at the time on the passenger side. The collision caused both vehicles to hit a third vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, causing that vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

Both people in the Cadillac, a 60-year-old female driver and a 41-year-old female passenger died at the scene. Both victims were from Grand Ridge.

The 55-year-old male driver of the Taurus from Sneads was taken by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The 44-year-old male driver of the Jeep Wrangler was air-flighted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital while a 43-year-old female passenger was taken to Tallahassee by ambulance. Both of those wreck victims are from Grand Ridge.

The names of the deceased and injured have not been released. Numerous first responders joined the Florida Highway Patrol with assistance after the accident.

The intersection was reopened after being shut down for five hours following the wreck, according to FHP.