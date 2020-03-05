Two killed, shooter at large in Northwest Florida

UPDATE: FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead, a third person was shot and the suspect was on the loose Wednesday night.

Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, shot and killed one person in the roadway outside a home on Davies Drive, and apparently killed another person at a home on Suncrest Drive, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. Ford said Jones also shot his girlfriend but she has survived so far and is cooperating with law enforcement.

“At this point, our best information is that he is possibly still in the area on foot,” Ford said. “He should be considered armed and dangerous.”

A large group of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are searching for Jones.

“We ask that people shelter in place and call us with any information,” Ford said. “If they see something that doesn’t look right, or something moving in their back yard, we’ve got plenty of resources up here, we need to go check it out.”

Jones is considered armed and dangerous, has military training and is knows with the woods in Fountain, Ford said.

“Our deputies are familiar with him in this area,” Ford added.

Jones is 6-foot tall, has dark hair and a dark goatee. He was last seen in camouflage pants and no shirt.

“We do know he is very familiar with the woods up here and familiar with firearms and that information concerns us,” Ford said.

The incident began shortly after 5 p.m. on Suncrest Drive when Jones chased his girlfriend to Davies Drive and then shot her, Ford said.

Deputies also found a body in Jones’ home on Suncrest after they were able to put out a fully involved structure fire there, Ford said.

He also shot and killed an unidentified woman on Davies Drive, Ford said.

“We do not know the identity of the female in the roadway,” Ford said. “At this point, we believe she may be uninvolved with the situation.”

OUR PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW:

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting in the Fountain area.

Deputies identified him as Jason Kenneth Jones and released a mugshot. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

SWAT has been called to the scene, where authorities say there is at least one victim with a gunshot wound in the Davies Drive area.

Firefighters and deputies are also responding to a fire nearby, located on Suncrest Drive. It is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that they are searching for an armed and dangerous man following this incident.

News 13 has several reporters on scene working to gather more information; this is a developing story that we will update as more details become available.

LATEST STORIES