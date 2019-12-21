Two killed after trying to rob a smoke shop, third suspect on-the-run

Fresno Police say the suspects who got shot died at the hospital

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — A robbery hit on a central Fresno smoke shop turned into a shootout Friday when the robbers were confronted by the owner.

#BREAKING: 2 people shot and killed after a robbery at the Smoke N Vape Smoke Shop around 9:30 tonight. Fresno Police says the two people killed were two of three robbers. They say the owner of the business shot them both. The third is still on the loose. @CBS47 @KSEE24 pic.twitter.com/2oVUABVPs0 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 21, 2019

Fresno Police Sgt. Tim Tietjen said three men in dark clothing and with ski masks over their heads entered Smoke N Vape near Cambridge and Blackstone avenues some time after 9 p.m.

The three demanded money and took some out of the cashier’s drawer. After that, the owner tried to stop them from leaving — and the two parties started shooting at each other.

Two of the suspects were shot and taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The third suspect is on-the-run, police are currently using helicopters and K-9 officers to find him.

Police are also looking for surveillance video in the area. The owner wasn’t injured in the gunfight.

Tietjen wasn’t able to comment on the men’s ages or any other background information. He did say police will likely be there for hours.