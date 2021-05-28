Two injured in Escambia County, Fla., shootout

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shootout at Green and Jackson streets Friday afternoon.

At 12:54 p.m., deputies were called to the area after a shootout between people in two different cars. When deputies arrived, they found one person suffering from gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Minutes later, another gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is investigating and is asking for anyone with any information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP (7867).

