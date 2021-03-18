Two indicted on federal charges in connection to Mississippi welfare fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and son have been indicted on federal money laundering, wire fraud and ID theft charges in connection to a welfare fraud scheme in Mississippi.

Dr. Nancy New was the owner and director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc. Her son, Zach New, was the assistant executive director of MCEC. Nancy was also president, while Zach was vice president of a for-profit company called New Learning Resources Inc. The company was also doing business as New Learning Resources School District, which has operated the private New Summit School in Jackson since 1997.

The indictments accuse both of the Nancy New and Zachary New of conspiracy to commit wire fraud by saying they created and submitted documents to the Mississippi Department of Education to receive state money to pay teachers at New Summit School, but some of the people were no longer teachers at the school or had never been teachers there. The indictment says the company fraudulently obtained more than $2 million from the state from 2017 to 2020.

Mississippi law allows some public education money to be paid to private schools for students with special academic needs. New Summit School has offered services for students with dyslexia and autism.

Nancy New and Zachary New were also indicted on charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity. Conviction on all the charges would carry up to 220 years in prison.

Nancy New

Zach New

Both mother and son are two of six defendants in the Mississippi welfare fraud scheme. The six were arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s office in 2020. State Auditor Shad White said investigators believe at least $4 million in federal welfare money was stolen during the scheme.

After an eight month investigation, auditors found the accused conspired to illegally obtain millions in public funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Investigators said the defendants used a variety of business entities and schemes to defraud the taxpayers.

After the federal indictment charges against Nancy and Zach were unsealed, State Auditor White said, “I am proud of the joint work we have done with federal investigators that led to this indictment. We are continuing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal partners to advance this case, and today is another step toward justice for the taxpayers.”

Bother mother and son are set to appear in federal court on Thursday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.