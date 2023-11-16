DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man faces four misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, according to the Daphne Police Department.



At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Daphne Police Patrol Officers responded to a house on Spectacular Bid Loop in the Jubilee Farms subdivision, according to a DPD news release.

That’s where Ronald Mixon, 57, allegedly threatened and chased family members with a knife, according to police.

Family members escaped the scene without injury, leaving Mixon inside the home, according to police, who said DPD’s Special Response Team began a coordinated tactical operation.

After a two-hour standoff, Mixon peacefully surrendered to authorities, police said.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police, who said they’ve responded to the same house “several times.”

