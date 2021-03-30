Two high school graduates still recovering after head-on collision in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Feb. 28, two young men were involved in a head-on collision just blocks away from their homes in Pensacola.

The two best friends were just starting their next steps in life. 18-year-old Ian Ladieu and 20-year-old Erik Jones Jr. have now been recovering from the crash for a month now. The crash happened on Patricia Drive, where the young men were coming home from Sonic when their lives changed forever.

Their mentor and friend Jimbo Bunch tells WKRG News 5 how they are trying to help.

Bunch says, “A car came in their lane head on and Jr. says they had to be doing either 50 or 60 and it seemed like they were coming straight at them.”

That’s when they panicked and tried to pull off the road to avoid the car.

Bunch says, “The soft sand pulled his tires and spun them around and had direct impact into an oak tree.”

The transmission shot all the way to the trunk of the car and both seats were ripped out, leaving everything destroyed.

Ian just graduated from high school and 20-year-old Erik told bunch they don’t remember much but are just thankful to still be here.

“Erik for sure had a broken hand a broken fibula. He broke this in nine places on his upper leg,” Bunch says. “Ian had a broken nose three cracked lungs and broken ribs.”

Those were just some of the injuries they faced — they are still finding new ones to this day.

Bunch tells WKRG News 5 the hardest thing to see is how far they have come and their dreams being put to a haul.

“They had great jobs and have been working hard since they graduated from high school,” he says. “Both had big plans… They wanted to get a house together and get into real estate and start flipping houses and doing things on their own.”

Bunch has put together fundraisers to help Ian and Erik as their hospital bills keep piling up. But at the end of the day, he just wants them to know the community is looking out for them.

“This time next year we will all be celebrating and this will all be over. This year is a year we all need to pull together as a village and raise them up to make sure they are good mentally and physically,” Bunch said.

Ian and Erik were unable to talk to WKRG at the time, but Bunch has set up a GoFundMe. If you would like to help, click here.