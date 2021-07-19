Two gulf coast homes make the top-rated Airbnb hosts in all 50 states

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(NEXSTAR) – From a South Carolina family that built and decorated their rental home, to two relatives of late singer Dean Martin who own a private riverfront cabin in Utah, Airbnb has released a list of the top-ranked hosts in all 50 states across the country.

To be considered for the honor of “most hospitable host,” five stars is the minimum when it comes to cleanliness, check-in and communication. While getting a handful of perfect reviews is good, consistency is key — each host needs a minimum of 100 reviews to be considered.

For the states that had more than one incredible host, the tiebreaker went to the host with the most reviews.

So how did these super hosts beat out the thousands of others in their states? The secret sauce varies, apparently. Brian & Barb J. in Bloomington, Indiana, uses wildflowers, home-baked bread and personal notes to welcome their guests, and make their stays feel “magical and memorable.” Hawaiian host Gammy A. says sitting down with each guest to show them maps and share tips and tricks about Maui makes a big difference.

See the full list below with links to the hosts’ Airbnb pages:

Alabama

Sanitized Fairfield Farm Cottage (Fairhope, AL)

Alaska

Meadow Creek Cabin (Homer, AK)

Arizona

Sedona Sunset Jewel (Sedona, AZ)

Arkansas

Montclair (Hot Springs Village, AR)

California

Guest Studio Minutes from Mendocino  (Mendocino, CA)

Colorado

Modern Carriage House Loft in Popular Platt Park (Denver, CO)

Connecticut

Woolly Acres Farm (Glastonbury, CT)

Delaware

Comfortable Bethany Beach Townhouse Near Ocean (Bethany Beach, DE)

Florida

Quiet Delight! (Cantonment, FL)

Georgia

Come Stay In A Private 5 Star Luxury Suite (Austell, GA)

Hawaii

Stroll to Beach from Ocean View Condo with Pool & Roof Deck (Kihei, HI)

Idaho

Cabin on Spring Creek Pond (Sandpoint, ID)

Illinois

The Guest House (Galena, IL)

Indiana

Simple Blessings Cabin (Bloomington, IN)

Iowa

The Farmhouse Retreat (Norwalk, IA)

Kansas

Comfortable & Charming Prairie Village Cottage (Prairie Village, KS)

Kentucky

The Little Brown Cottage (Paducah, KY)

Louisiana

Modern Marvel (New Orleans, LA)

Maine

Chickadee Cottage at Willard Beach (South Portland, ME)

Maryland

Modern Home in Paradise (New Market, MD)

Massachusetts

All-New Studio In Town, By The Water (Williamstown, MA)

Michigan

Country Living Close to Downtown (Traverse City, MI)

Minnesota

The Seward House (Minneapolis, MN)

Mississippi

The Peggy’s House (Laurel, MS)

Missouri

Cozy Barndominium Loft in Quiet Neighborhood (St. Louis, MO)

Montana

Woodland Loft – Centrally Located Luxury (Bozeman, MT)

Nebraska

Stubby Acres Bunkhouse/bunkbed – Warm Hospitality (Paxton, NE)

Nevada

Little Paradise (Las Vegas, NV)

New Hampshire

Seacoast Guest Suite! (Rye, NH)

New Jersey

Country Mountain Oasis w/ Frog Pond (Knowlton Township, NJ)

New Mexico

Sunflower Canyon Casita (Abiquiu, NM)

New York

Private Charming Country Guesthouse Close to Town (Livingston Manor, NY)

North Carolina

Blend City and Country at Lucky W Cottage (Asheville, NC)

North Dakota

One Bedroom Apt at Oliver’s Landing (Minot, ND)

Ohio

Private Guesthouse on Scenic Property! (Perrysburg, OH)

Oklahoma

Midtown Bungalow (Oklahoma City, OK)

Oregon

Newberg Garden View Suite – Peace, Rest, Enjoy (Newberg, OR)

Pennsylvania

Private, Clean and Cozy (Altoona, PA)

Rhode Island

The Newport Cottage (Newport, RI)

South Carolina

Newer Apt in Old Village Mins to Beach/Downtown! (Mount Pleasant, SC)

South Dakota

Big Mountain Cabins – Cabin #4 (Rapid City, SD)

Tennessee

Explore 12 South from a Beautiful Carriage House (Nashville, TN)

Texas

Chicken Coop Tiny Cottage (Austin, TX)

Utah

Private Riverfront Cabin (Kamas, UT)

Vermont

Vermont River House, Tiny House by Winooski Falls (Burlington, VT)

Virginia

Tiny House (Floyd, VA)

Washington

SandyPointSuite (Langley, WA)

West Virginia

Cozy 2 BR Red Cottage (Fayetteville, WV)

Wisconsin

Birchwood Blue Cabin (Birchwood, WI)

Wyoming

Experience Western Hospitality / Historic District (Cheyenne, WY)

