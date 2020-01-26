Two dead, four others in the hospital after shooting at Hartsville lounge in South Carolina

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were killed and multiple others were hurt in a shooting at a Hartsville lounge early Sunday morning, authorities say.





The shooting happened at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue early Sunday morning, Darlington County Coroner told News13. Police were dispatched after they got a call around 2 a.m.

Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed two were pronounced dead. Hartsville spokesperson Lauren Baker said four others are being treated at local hospitals- both at McLeod in Florence and Carolina Pines in Hartsville.

Baker added there have been no arrests made in this case yet.







The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting Hartsville police with this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (843) 610-0633.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for continuing updates.