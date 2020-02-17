Two dead after shooting along Highway 14 in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Al (WRBL) – Macon County Sheriff’s office is investigating a Sunday shooting that occurred along Highway 14.

Macon County Sheriff Andre’ Brunson confirms two people have been killed in what appears to be a domestic dispute shooting in Notasulga near the Auburn Bank along Highway 14.

