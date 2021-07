EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women are dead after a fatal accident in Clarke County Monday afternoon.

Shalisha Faith Hightower, 39, was driving when she hit Ola Jean Watkins Cade, 61, head-on. Both women were pronounced dead on the scene. The crash happened on Bashi Road near Morvin.

ALEA troopers are still investigating the crash.