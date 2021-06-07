Two children drown within a week in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In the past week, two young boys have drowned leading first responders to encourage parents to keep a close eye on children this summer when they’re near water.

Jaidan Peters, 4, was found unresponsive Tuesday in a family pool near Walnut Hill in northern Escambia County. He was life-flighted to Sacred Heart Hospital where his family never left his side and held nightly prayer vigils. He passed away Saturday. The community has raised more than $14,000 for the family through GoFundMe.

On the same day he died, Zaten Clark was with his family visiting Navarre from Kentucky. He was reported missing Saturday around 7 p.m. He was found in the Santa Rosa Sound near Navarre Watersports. He was taken to Sacred Heart but didn’t survive. This family has more than $12,000 in donations and they plan to use it for his funeral and to fly him back to Kentucky.

