Two charged with murder for Betbeze Street double homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested Barbara Morrissette, 44, and Kenneth L. Mays, 49, and have charged both with two counts of murder each in connection to the incident on Betbeze Street. 

At 6 a.m. on June 7, Mobile Police responded to Betbeze Street and Mobile Street for a report of two men found in the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Joshua Womble, 22, and Doreon Howard, 20, in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. The two men were pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives believe the crime was not random.

