Two charged after boat strikes pier on Lake Martin Saturday night

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – Two people were injured on Lake Martin Saturday night when a boat hit a pier.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division responded to the crash involving a 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat. Troopers said the boat struck a pier at Kowaliga Marina around 9:00 p.m. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department were also on the scene.

Three people were aboard the vessel when the crash occurred. The operator of the boat, Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham, and a passenger were hurt and taken to a local hospital. Goodwin has been charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Another passenger, a 19-year-old, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the fourth degree and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages, ALEA said. The name of that person was not disclosed.

An investigation continues surrounding the circumstances leading up to the crash.