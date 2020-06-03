Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two young children died after crashing their grandparents’ car in a rural part of Missouri Friday.
The crash happened in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the child driver lost control of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.
The two children inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, died at the scene, according to the crash report.
Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.
LATEST STORIES
- COVID-19 question of the day: “What should I do if someone in my home has COVID?”
- Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to move slowly over the Bay of Campeche
- ‘If you can say you can’t breathe, you’re breathing:’ Mississippi mayor apologizes for tweets on George Floyd
- Authorities searching for escaped inmate from North Alabama
- Huntsville man is walking 1,000 miles to Minnesota and wants others to join him