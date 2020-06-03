Two brothers, 6 and 7, die in crash after taking grandparents’ Buick out for ride

News

by: Karra Small and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two young children died after crashing their grandparents’ car in a rural part of Missouri Friday.

The crash happened in Jackson County around 5 p.m. when the child driver lost control of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse and it went off an embankment, crashed into a creek bed and caught fire.

The two children inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, died at the scene, according to the crash report.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims, pending family notification.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories