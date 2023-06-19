BON SECOUR, Ala.(WKRG)– Two boys ride out apparent tornado in a bathtub in Bon Secour Monday afternoon.

Forty acres of land covered in debris after a supposed tornado touched down in Baldwin County. Homeowner, Jason Stewart says he came home to a chaotic mess.

“Tornado came through and just tore everything up” Stewart said.

Stewart explained he was at work when the storm came through. He got a call from his two boys who were inside the home at the time…

“They got in the tub, my oldest son got over my little son and then it went through,” Stewart said.

His sons are safe, but a lot of his property was destroyed.

“It tore up the shed, roof off my shop, my garage and my chicken pen,” Stewart said.

Stewart says he has no idea where to start on getting his home and property back together.