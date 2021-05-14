Two arrested in Citronelle after search warrant leads to discovery of ecstasy, narcotics

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two people were arrested in Citronelle after police executed a search warrant and discovered ecstasy and narcotics.

In a post on Facebook, the Citronelle Police Department says they served the search warrant alongside the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday evening at home within the city of Citronelle.

Inside they say they found ecstasy and other narcotics.

Kevin Weaver and Jasmin Johnson were arrested.

Both are being charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic narcotics, distribution of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.