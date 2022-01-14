Tuscaloosa woman charged with capital murder in death of 6-month-old grandchild

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa grandmother is back in jail after her charges were upgraded in connection with the death of her 6-month-old grandchild last year.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Charlotte Tarasine Simpson, 47, has now been charged with capital murder. She was previously arrested and charged with manslaughter back on Oct. 18 and was being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $30,000 bond. She later bonded out.

The investigation by TPD began on Oct. 15 after officers were notified of a 6-month-old child arriving to DCH Medical Center dead. Simpson told police then that she was watching the infant and found them in bed and not breathing. The medical examiner later informed authorities that the child’s death was found to be caused by abuse.

Nearly three months later, the investigation continued and a grand jury indicted Simpson with the capital murder charge. She is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail without bond.