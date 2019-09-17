Tuscaloosa police officer shot, condition unknown

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a police officer injured Monday afternoon.

The officer’s condition is unknown at this time. The incident occurred near Short 17th Street and 33rd Ave.

The officer has been taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for their injuries. The incidents surrounding the shooting are also unknown.

A suspect is in custody, according to the city of Tuscaloosa. They say there is “no further danger” to the area.

“Our thoughts and prayers tonight remain with this Tuscaloosa PD Officer who was yet another victim of violence against law enforcement while in the line and now fights for life,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay E. Town said in a tweet. “We hold vigil for him, his family, and all of TPD.”

