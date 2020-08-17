Tuscaloosa mayor upset over crowds lack of social distancing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday, photos surfaced of people standing outside a Tuscaloosa bar with no social distancing and only a few masks were seen.
Tuscaloosa Mayor, Walt Maddox, tweeted, ” Why? We are desperately trying to protect @tuscaloosacity – We are trying to have college football season.” in response to large crowds not practicing safe social distancing guidelines.
In additional tweets, Maddox said, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is not much to ask for to protect yourself and others.
