Tuscaloosa doctor’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

MIAMI, Fla. (WIAT) — The body of Dr. Gary Cohen was located and recovered from the collapsed Surfside condo, Cohen’s rabbi confirmed Wednesday.

Rabbi Yossi Friedman says that they don’t currently have a timetable, but the body will be transported back to Alabama. He says that Cohen will be interred in Birmingham.

Cohen was a physiatrist and physician at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. According to friends, he was staying with his brother Brad Cohen at a condo in the Champlain Towers South. He was visiting to see his sick father.