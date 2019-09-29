Tunisia’s presidential vote pits professor vs. prisoner

In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 photo, supporters of jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui chant for his freedom and carry posters which were provided to them by his campaign officials, in Nabeul, west of Tunis, Tunisia. The two final contenders for Tunisia’s upcoming presidential runoff vote, pitches a professor who refuses to campaign, against a media mogul who can only campaign from his jail cell. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy)

NABEUL, Tunisia (AP) — The professor refuses to campaign for president and the prisoner cannot, yet both are running for Tunisia’s highest office.

Tunisian voters sent two political outsiders into the presidential runoff, forcing a choice between an obscure conservative law professor who believes Tunisians know enough about him already and a media magnate whose face is plastered over posters nationwide, but who’s been in jail for the last month on corruption allegations.

Professor Kais Saied is refusing to hold rallies, print posters or use any of the usual marketing that drives a modern presidential campaign. He won the first round on Sept. 15, with 18% of the vote.

In second with 15% support was Nabil Karaoui, a jailed mogul who sends out Facebook missives and letters via his wife and lawyers. He denies the charges.