WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) is joining a federal effort to adopt Daylight Saving Time (DST) – permanently.

In a statement, Tuberville said he would co-sponsor the “Sunshine Protection Act,” which would modernize the “antiquated practice of adjusting daylight hours twice a year.”

The bill continues a push from the Alabama Legislature, which passed a bill last year to implement DST year-round. 19 other states have passed similar measures; however, federal approval is needed to make the change.

“Alabamians have made it clear that springing forward and falling back should be a thing of the past,” Tuberville said. “An additional hour of sunshine during cold winter months would be welcome news for folks on their way to work and kids on their way home from school. It just makes sense to pass the Sunshine Protection Act.”

In a brief explanation of the bill, the legislation states it does not change or alter time zones, nor change the amount of hours of sunlight per day. The bill also doesn’t mandate states or territories like American Samoa, Hawaii, or Arizona, who already don’t observe DST to do so.

The original bill’s text shows the legislation as a bipartisan effort, co-sponsored by Republican senators like Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Democratic senators, namely Ron Wyden of Oregon and Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

Daylight Saving Time this year begins on Sunday, March 14, and lasts until November 7.