UPDATE: Tsunami watch canceled for Hawaii

UPDATE (11:07 PM) – The Tsunami Watch for Hawaii has been cancelled. There is no threat to Hawaii.

**************************************************************************************

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tsunami watch has been issued for the Hawaiian Islands after a powerful earthquake was recorded near the Kuril Island east of Russia.

The quake measured at 7.5 on the Richter Scale. It is believed that a tsunami may have been generated. An investigation is underway to determine the exact threat to Hawaii. If a wave did generate, the ist tsunami waves would be expected to arrive in Hawaii around 10:39 PM TUE HST (3:39 AM WED CST).