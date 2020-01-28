Tryouts Saturday to be a Pensacola Beach Lifeguard

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Need a summer job? This one requires a swimsuit and attention to detail.

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards is hosting a tryout day on Saturday, Feb. 1, for those looking for a new and exciting challenge. The starting pay is $14.57 per hour.

Tryout Information:

Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m.

University of West Florida Aquatic Center, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 72

You must be 16 years old with a valid driver’s license

American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification is preferred

Must be able to perform the following: Swim 600 yards in a pool in 10 minutes or less, run 1.5 miles on a track in 12 minutes or less.

Attending and passing the tryout is required to be considered for employment. If you pass the physical tests in the allotted time and meet all of the other requirements, you will be scheduled for an interview. If selected to be hired, you will receive paid training. Training includes, but is not limited to, successfully passing 80 hours of open water training and emergency medical training.

If you are a student at an accredited secondary school, vocational school, college or university fill out this online application prior to the tryout. Students must be currently enrolled or have the intent to enroll next term.



If you are a non-student fill out this online application prior to the tryout.

