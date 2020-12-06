WASHINGTON (AP) – Trump tweets that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
LATEST STORIES:
- Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Pres. Trump confirms
- Trump tweets Rudy Giuliani tested positive for coronavirus
- Mobile County Sheriff’s Office removes Christmas tree post
- Family, friends mourn loss of young man killed in Jackson shooting
- USA “parting ways” with football Coach Steve Campbell