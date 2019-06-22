Trump tweets Iran sanctions coming Monday

(CNN) — The U.S. will slap a new round of sanctions on Iran Monday, according to a tweet from President Trump.

He described the new sanctions as major.But he also tweeted that he’s looking forward to those sanctions coming off some day – and Iran becoming prosperous again.

Earlier in the day, the president said he believed new sanctions would push Tehran to re-negotiate its nuclear program.

The move comes after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone on Thursday. And President Trump later called off U.S. retaliatory strikes, saying he was concerned about casualties.