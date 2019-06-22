Trump tweets Iran sanctions coming Monday

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The U.S. will slap a new round of sanctions on Iran Monday, according to a tweet from President Trump.

He described the new sanctions as major.But he also tweeted that he’s looking forward to those sanctions coming off some day – and Iran becoming prosperous again.

Earlier in the day, the president said he believed new sanctions would push Tehran to re-negotiate its nuclear program.

The move comes after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone on Thursday. And President Trump later called off U.S. retaliatory strikes, saying he was concerned about casualties.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Mel Showers Sweepstakes