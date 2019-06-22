Trump tweets he’s delaying ICE raids

(CNN) President Trump is putting on hold the immigration raids that were set to begin Sunday.

He tweeted Saturday afternoon that he delayed the raids by two weeks.

That’s to give Republicans and Democrats in Congress enough time to fix what he called “asylum and loophole problems” on the border.

And if they don’t, the president said he would then go ahead with deportations.

Immigration agents planned to arrest and deport about 2,000 immigrant families in 10 cities nationwide.

A senior immigration official says those immigrants have court-ordered removals.

the 10 cities include Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, Chicago, Houston, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019



