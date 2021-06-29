Trump rally planned for Battleship Park will not happen

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — An event at U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park that would have featured former President Donald Trump will not be happening.

The event being coordinated by the Common Sense Campaign planned for July 3rd would have breached a precedent already set by the Board of Commissioners of the park that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public, according to the chairman of the board, Bill Tunnell.

Tunnell told News 5 that decision by the board was made back in 2012. Nevertheless, when the park was approached with the request for the event, the board sought an opinion from the Attorney General’s office, but too late for the AG to issue an opinion in time for the event to go on.

Pete Riehm with the Common Sense Campaign said however the Battleship Commissioners ran out the clock on the event. Riehm told News 5, “They just didn’t want this because it was Trump.” Riehm called it a total missed opportunity for publicity and exposure for the park.