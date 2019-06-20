Trump on cover of Time Magazine for the 29th time

(CNN) — If you take a look at the cover of the newest issue of Time Magazine, you might get a sense of deja vu.

It marks the 29th time Donald Trump has graced the publication’s cover.

This time, the write-up on him comes as he officially launches his 2020 re-election campaign.

Time has pointed out while President Trump says he’s been on its cover more than anyone else, that’s not true.

Richard Nixon holds that record, with 55 covers.

Time also writes during its interview the president said he heard the magazine is doing well and called that good news.

Shortly after making that comment, he blasted Time’s coverage of his presidency “a disgrace.”