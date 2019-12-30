Trump, Obama tied as most admired man in 2019

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama are in a tie for the title of this year’s most admired man, according to an annual survey by Gallup.

Gallup asked people, “What man that you have heard or read about, living today in any part of the world, do you admire most?” According to the list, 18 percent of U.S. adults said Barack Obama. Another 18 percent said Donald Trump.

Gallup says the choices were “sharply divided along party lines.” The survey shows 41 percent of Democrats named Obama while 45 percent of Republicans chose Trump. Ten percent of Independents chose Trump while 12 percent chose Obama.

This year marks the 12th time Obama reached the top spot in the poll. It’s the first time for President Trump. The other men who ranked in the top 10 were former President Jimmy Carter, Pope Francis, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Dalai Lama and Warren Buffett.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was named the most admired woman for the second year in a row. Gallup says First Lady Melania Trump came in second. Other women who topped the list include Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Greta Thunberg, Queen Elizabeth II, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Chancellor Angela Merkel and former Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The Gallup list was based on phone interviews that were conducted Dec. 2 through Dec. 15. The company says it spoke with 1,025 random adults aged 18 and older throughout the country. Gallup has conducted the poll since 1948.

