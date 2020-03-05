Trump blames Obama for poor coronavirus response

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON/CNN) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence sat down Wednesday afternoon to discuss coronavirus testing.

This after the first death due to COVID-19 was reported in California — the 11th in the country.

Last month, Trump put his VP in charge of overseeing the nation’s response to the deadly virus.

But that didn’t stop the president from putting his two cents in about the epidemic. Trump turned the blame to former President Barack Obama and his administration for how they responded to the coronavirus.

“The Obama Administration made a decision on testing that turned out ot be very detrimental to what we are doing and we undid that decision a few days ago, so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Trump said. “It was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made, but we have undone that decision.”

The VP added, stating that thanks to Trump, states can now conduct proper coronavirus tests.

“The last administration asserted FDA jurisdiction over testing and development of tests like this and the president changed that on Saturday,” Pence said. “So that now as I spoke to several governors this morning, states now have the ability to actually conduct the coronavirus test in state labs and university laboratories.”

On Wednesday, the House passed a bipartisan $8.3 billion bill to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The Senate is likely to pass the measure Thursday and send it to the White House for Trump’s signature. The legislation came together in little more than a week — and more than triples Trump’s request — sped along by fears of the outbreak’s growing threat.

Trump is sure to sign the measure, which has the blessing of top Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California.

“This moment calls for collaboration and unity,” McConnell said. “It’s time to give our public health experts and healthcare professionals the surge resources they need at this challenging time.”

