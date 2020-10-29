Trump, Biden in Tampa Thursday for dueling rallies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making a final push to sway voters in the Tampa Bay area.

Both presidential candidates will hold campaign events in Tampa on Thursday.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it will be a good little show to see how Tampa is feeling, who is doing what and who is winning the support,” said Ryan Jones, a Tampa man who lined up at 1 a.m. for Trump’s rally.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spoke with people at the rally who said they lined up as early as Wednesday morning and didn’t sleep through the night.

Jones’ friend Andrew Caamano lives in Hernando County, and also lined up at 1 a.m. Thursday.

“I got no sleep, I laid down for about a half-hour on a cot and laid down for about 2 seconds in the back of my truck in a chair,” he said.

McLarty also did a Facebook Live from the gates where hundreds were lining up and heading into the Trump Rally. It’s scheduled to take place at the Raymond James North Lot at 4201 North Dale Mabry Highway at 1:30 p.m. Doors opened at 10:30 am.

Free general admission tickets are available online, two tickets per cell phone number.

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office says the rally at Raymond James could cause traffic delays for those trying to get to the stadium’s early voting site. There are 26 early voting sites available around Hillsborough County. Voters can check wait times online before heading out to vote.

Florida law says campaign activities aren’t allowed within 150 feet of an early voting site, but election officials say the Trump rally will be outside the “no solicitation zone.” Campaign activities are allowed outside the zone.

Biden will also be in Florida for events on Thursday. He’s expected to discuss unifying Americans to address some of the crises facing the country, and encourage people to vote.

Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Broward County at 1:30 p.m. Then he’ll travel to Tampa for a drive-in event at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. That event will take place at 6:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: