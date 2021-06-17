Tropical storm warning for Gulf Coast: List of canceled/postponed events

(WKRG) — A tropical storm warning is active for Coastal Mobile and Baldwin counties as of Thursday evening. Because of the weather threat, some weekend events have been canceled or postponed.

City of Prichard Juneteenth Parade and Festival: Because of an impending storm in the Gulf of Mexico, the city of Prichard’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 26, at 3 p.m.

City of Mobile Parks and Recreations events: Because of potentially dangerous weather, Mobile Parks and Recreation has made the decision to cancel the following weekend events and activities:

CANCELED -Seals Family Fun Night on June 18

CANCELED -Market in the Park at Cathedral Square on June 19

CANCELED -Juneteenth Rhythm of Freedom on June 19

CANCELED -Saturdays at the Coop on June 19

CANCELED -Volleyball Clinic at Hillsdale on June 19

CANCELED -Youth Baseball at Medal of Honor on June 19

Bishop State Community College: Bishop State Community College will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021 in observance of Juneteenth. Also, due to the approaching tropical system, Bishop State Community College’s Summer Open House that was scheduled for Saturday, June 19 will be postponed until June 26, 2021.