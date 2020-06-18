Troopers: Man dies in crash after fleeing from Saraland police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man died after his vehicle struck a tree while he was fleeing from Saraland police early Thursday morning.

ALEA Troopers are investigating the single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Mobile man and left another person hospitalized. At about 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, Amir Zakee Mahdi, 19, of Mobile, was traveling south on Shelton Beach Road in a 2000 Honda Accord when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Station Road. Mahdi, who was fleeing a traffic stop initiated by Saraland police, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Saraland police say Mahdi didn’t stop at the red traffic signal at Highway 158 and Shell Road. The officer stopped Mahdi on Shelton Beach Road Extension at Kali Oka Road, but Mahdi sped away toward Highway 45 when the officer approached the vehicle, according to Saraland police. The officer traveled in the same direction as the Mahdi’s vehicle, south on Shelton Beach Road Extension, and he came upon dirt and debris in the roadway, which led him to the crash scene.

No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate the crash.

