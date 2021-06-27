Troopers looking for driver of van involved in hit and run in Escambia County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning on Highway 29 in Escambia County, and Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver.

The men were traveling northbound in a black sedan on Highway 29 just south of Kingsfield Road when they were struck by a van, that witnesses described as a maroon Chevrolet Express conversion van.

The van fled the scene and was later found Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or (850) 484-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories