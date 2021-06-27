Troopers looking for driver of van involved in hit and run in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning on Highway 29 in Escambia County, and Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver.

The men were traveling northbound in a black sedan on Highway 29 just south of Kingsfield Road when they were struck by a van, that witnesses described as a maroon Chevrolet Express conversion van.

The van fled the scene and was later found Sunday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP or (850) 484-5000, or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.