Trooper calms girl by talking about ‘Frozen’

(CNN) — A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper chatted up a little girl about the movie “Frozen” — to help keep her mind off a scary situation.
It came after her family’s car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.
A mom and her kids were inside.
As the trooper was getting the girl situated in a truck — he drew on his dad skills and displayed his knowledge of Frozen.
He succeeded in making sure she stayed calm and distracted from the situation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Super Bowl Saturday? Teen wants big game moved from Sunday
- Alabama first-grader takes gun to school, discharges in pocket
- Heavy smoke, fire at single-family home in Citronelle
- Theodore High School welcomes home Lamical Perine
- Pelham PD to host press conference regarding man involved in 13-year-old’s disappearance