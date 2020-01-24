Trooper calms girl by talking about ‘Frozen’

(CNN) — A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper chatted up a little girl about the movie “Frozen” — to help keep her mind off a scary situation.

It came after her family’s car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mom and her kids were inside.

As the trooper was getting the girl situated in a truck — he drew on his dad skills and displayed his knowledge of Frozen.

He succeeded in making sure she stayed calm and distracted from the situation.

