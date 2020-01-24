Trooper calms girl by talking about ‘Frozen’

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper chatted up a little girl about the movie “Frozen” — to help keep her mind off a scary situation.

It came after her family’s car slid into a ditch near Waterloo Wednesday.

A mom and her kids were inside.

As the trooper was getting the girl situated in a truck — he drew on his dad skills and displayed his knowledge of Frozen.

He succeeded in making sure she stayed calm and distracted from the situation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories