Trial begins for Alabama man accused of killing Pensacola convenience store owner

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The trial started Tuesday for a man from Montgomery who’s accused of killing a convenience store owner in 2016.

The trial will continue Wednesday morning for Raymond Pruitt who’s charged in the death of 53-year-old Chung Chiang who everyone knew as “Allen.”

Pruitt was caught on camera in late April 2016 going into the A&E Food Mart on Pace Boulevard. Pruitt allegedly pulled a gun and shot Chiang before leaving with cash and change.

In the days after his murder, many of Chiang’s customers and friends brought flowers, balloons and teddy bears to put outside his store.

At the same time, U.S. Marshals were offering a reward up to $10,000 to find him as they searched for his Hyundai Tucson.

A few days after the killing, Pruitt was arrested in Troy, Ala. where authorities say he led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash and gunfire.

Alabama officials say before he went to Pensacola, he stabbed and shot his girlfriend in Montgomery and robbed several other store owners at gunpoint in Alabama.

Pruitt could face life in prison if convicted.