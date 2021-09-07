Trending September 7: What is the ‘Carolina Squat’ and why is it being outlawed?

(WKRG) — Meeting in the middle or finding common ground is a thing we can all relate to. The Beatles even made a song about coming together. But this guy is making the message a little more literal by walking 1,700 in 120 days down the middle of the country.

55-year-old John Inserra is walking 6 states and will make it through 75 towns.

Taking off from West Hope, North Dakota on the fourth of July he hopes to make it to Hope, Texas by late October.

Inserra used to work in hospitality. He says his mission is to find what keeps us all together, not what tears us apart as a country.

Inserra says he has made tons of friends along the way and again HOPES to turn the trip into a book and documentary. I wonder what the name will be.

North Carolina Governor signing a bill into law outlawing a popular truck modification dubbed the ‘Carolina Squat’.

You have probably seen it, trucks with the back end lowered or the back end is level and the front end raised.

The concern is the angle drivers sit at in the front seat that they can’t see cars or the road right in front of them.

The outlaw goes into effect on December 5 so people have time to level their trucks back out.

Anyone still driving dirty after that will have their license revoked for a mandatory year.

I will let you decide, is this an NBA flop or an MLS flop?

Cops were sent to a hit and run call in Slidell Louisiana. 47-year-old, Arthur Bates Jr., claimed that a Tesla hit him while backing out.

Tesla, however, has pretty good cameras and showed that Bates jumped behind the car and staged the incident.

You can see the driver actually checks on the man, before driving away.

Bates is facing one count of False Swearing with the Intent to Cause an Emergency Response.