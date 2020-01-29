Tree topper on Mardi Gras Tree, more surprises to come!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The nation’s one and only Mardi Gras tree here in Downtown Mobile! The tree topper was put on the tree yesterday with exciting news on the way.

The artist of the tree topper is a local artist, Rob Barett. The topper is a special addition to the tree. There will be a tree lighting celebration on Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m., just in time for the first parade of the season on Feb. 7!

News 5 spoke with city official George Talbot about the details of the topper and if this is going to become a yearly tradition.

He explained, “Its open to the public we encourage anyone to come and join us for that. We will have a little fun- maybe a few more surprises that we will add to the mix.”

