Tree smashes into carport, goes through closets in Lucedale

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Eric and Jonnie Reed woke up to tornado warnings on Wednesday but never imagined their carport would be smashed, and their house damaged by strong winds.

The couple told News 5 they were watching the weather when they heard the winds pick up.

Eric Reed said, “Well, all we heard was trees coming down and you know a loud wind sound, you know like they say the old freight train sound… We heard trees coming down and that’s when we went to our safe room. It lasted approximately five seconds.”

His wife Jonnie said their kids were in their rooms when the tree crashed onto the carport and into both of their daughters’ closets. She said, “When I heard it and he hollered, I started screaming for them and we just ran straight to the closet and by the time we got in the closet and sat down, it was over.”

The couple showed News 5 a small branch from the tree supporting its weight. The family thinks the branch is keeping the tree from tearing down the wall.

