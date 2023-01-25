BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mike Fagan was fast asleep inside his home on White Avenue when just before 2 am he woke up to a loud boom just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. As Fagan tried going back to sleep, another loud sound made him jump out of bed.

A tree had fallen through the roof and punctured through the drywall in the master bedroom and another bedroom on the side of the home.

Fagan did not want to be on camera but nearby neighbor, Chip Gillikin, who was also awoken during the worst of the storm, described to WKRG News 5 what the storm sounded like at that time.

“Just like a boom!” Gillikan said. “It sort of reminds you of a miniature hurricane, where you have trees down everywhere!”

Gillikan said the storm passed quickly.

“I really didn’t think anything of it until the next morning when I saw all the debris outside,” Gillikan said.

A blue tarp now marks the spot where the tree hit Fagan’s home. Fortunately, the couple and their pets are all safe.

The homeowners are currently staying with nearby family members until their home is put back together.