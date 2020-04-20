Tree crashes through apartment in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)- A resident at the Kensley Apartment Complex in Spanish Fort, Jesse Almodovar, was inside with his family when they heard the strong winds.

He opened his door to see a funnel cloud and debris flying everywhere. He explained it all happened in an instant.

“As I’m opening the door and I looked right and I looked up in a brief second because it was so quick I see the funnel going up,” Jesse said.

He then wasted no time to activate their tornado safety plan once he discovered they were under immediate danger.

“I told my kids it was a tornado and my kids went to the bathroom to hide and it was really fast and it was really crazy,” Jesse explained.

They only had minor damage to the outside of their apartment but their neighbor upstairs had a tree crash through their living room.

“And a tree went into their apartment bedroom where the son of the people that live there was actually playing a video game when he saw the tree come into his apartment,” Jesse said.

There were no reports of injuries and that family has since evacuated the apartment because of the extent of damage.

