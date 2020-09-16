Tree blocks roadway in Okaloosa County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- As Hurricane Sally approaches the Gulf Coast, Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal Threadgill posted a statement online:

As the storm slowly approaches our area, I wanted to reach out to each of you and let you know that my thoughts are with you individually and collectively as our entire MCPSS family. Even though I have had to make some tough decisions over the last couple of weeks, at the end of the day, we are still a team. The safety of my employees, all parents, and most importantly my students are always in the forefront of my thinking. Therefore, I felt it important to reach out to each of you and let you know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this time. Parents, please let "my babies" know that I hope they are all safe and that we will happily greet them soon.