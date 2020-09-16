OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A warning from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tonight in the form of a tweet letting residents know to expect more scenes like the photo below. It shows a pine tree knocked down over Old River Road at Cotton Creek Bridge, just south of Jays Gun Range hours before Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast.
LATEST STORIES
- Tree blocks roadway in Okaloosa County
- ‘This too shall pass:’ MCPSS Superintendent issues statement as Hurricane Sally approaches
- California father falsely accused in ambush of sheriff’s deputies speaks out
- Apple says new iOS coming Wednesday to ‘transform the core experience of iPhone’
- City of Tijuana looking for help naming rare albino peacock