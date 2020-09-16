Tree blocks roadway in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A warning from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office tonight in the form of a tweet letting residents know to expect more scenes like the photo below. It shows a pine tree knocked down over Old River Road at Cotton Creek Bridge, just south of Jays Gun Range hours before Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast.

Sally: Latest Track

