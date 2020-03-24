Travelers still concerned about contracting virus

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order demanding that anyone traveling from New York, Connecticut, or New Jersey would need to quarantine for two weeks.

On Tuesday morning, Pensacola International Airport looked like a ghost town. Mary Maitland, who traveled to Pensacola from California says she’s concerned about contracting it. She says she’s never seen the airport so empty.

“It’s so deserted,” Maitland said. “Hardly anyone is in the airport. All the flights had between 10 and 30 people.”

Maitland says she can only hope she does not get sick. She says she’s taking the proper precaution.

“I made sure I wiped everything down,” Maitland said. “The airlines are doing a really good job taking care of everything. They are protecting us. They had everyone seated so far away from each other.”

Jose Guitterez is traveling to New York City for work. He says he is not coming back to Pensacola until the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

“I’m concerned about everything,” Guitterez said. “I’m worried about contracting it on the airplane. Contracting it over there. But you have to do what you have to do.”

