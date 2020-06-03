Trauma response training now offered in the state by Alabama Department of Mental Health

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) announced the addition of 19 new Nationally Certified Trauma Trainers in the state of Alabama to offer trauma-informed response training throughout the state.

The certification is provided by the Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration’s (SAMHSA) GAINS Center for Behavioral Health and Justice Transformation. ADMH was one of 10 communities chosen nationally to participate in the trauma-informed care experience and this training includes seven ADMH staff members.

The training, “How Being Trauma-Informed Improves Criminal Justice System Responses,” helps educate criminal justice professionals about the impact of trauma and how to develop trauma-informed responses.

During the four-hour highly interactive training, professionals increase their understanding of trauma, create an awareness of the impact of trauma on behavior, and develop trauma-informed responses.

This is tailored to community-based criminal justice professionals including:

community correction (probation, parole, and pretrial services officers)

court personnel

police

behavioral health care providers

other human service providers

Trauma informed responses can help to avoid re-traumatizing individuals, and thereby increase safety for all, decrease recidivism, and promote support recovery of justice-involved individuals with serious mental illness and substance use issues. Partnerships across the systems can also help to link individuals to trauma-informed services and treatment for trauma. Nicole Walden, ADMH Director of Substance Abuse Treatment

SAMHSA recognizes the majority of people who have behavioral health issues and are involved with the justice system have significant histories of trauma and exposure to personal and community violence.

Traumatic events can include:

physical and sexual abuse

neglect

bullying

community-based violence

disaster

terrorism

war

According to the SAMHSA, such experiences can challenge a person’s capacity for recovery, pose barriers to accessing services, and result in an increased risk of interacting with the criminal justice system.

For more information about receiving training for your agency or your community, you can reach out to one of the following contacts below:

