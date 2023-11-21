Mobile County, Alabama (WKRG) – (UPDATE) – Mobile Police says a traffic incident has led to road closures affecting commuters who use Bellingrath Road near Highway 90. Bellingrath Road to Peary Road, as well as Cary Hamilton Road have been closed due to a traffic accident.

🔴 Road Closures:

Bellingrath Road to Peary Road is shut down all the way to Highway 90.

Cary Hamilton Road is also closed to traffic.

🗺️ Recommended Detour:

To avoid delays and ensure the safety of all commuters, Mobile Police recommend using an alternative route to navigate around the accident scene.