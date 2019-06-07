WKRG Traffic Blog

Friday, June 7

8:25 a.m.

Mobile police on the scene of a new accident at Government at McVay, trying to move that to a parking lot. Highway Patrol still at Highfield Road and Grand Bay Wilmer Road involving injuries there in Grand Bay. No problems on the Bayway or Causeway right now. Florida Highway Patrol telling us of an accident Northbound Pensacola Boulevard and I-10. It involves injuries and roadblock. There’s also two accidents at the intersection of West Fairfield Drive at South Dakota Street and a fender bender West Fairfield Drive and Mission Road

7:55 a.m.

Mobile police in the clearing stages of earlier accidents. Waiting on tow trucks at Cody Road South of Providence Park, I-65 Southbound just South of Government and clearing Laurendine at DIP. Highway Patrol there at Highfield Road and Grand Bay Wilmer Road. A two-vehicle accident possibly involving injuries. On the Panhandle new accidents including a hit-and-run crash at West Fairfield Drive in front of Lowe’s and not too far from there West Fairfield Drive at South Dakota Street and new accident Scenic Highway at Baybrook Drive.

7:25 a.m.

Mobile police on the scene of an accident where car left the roadway on I-65 Southbound there just south of Government Boulevard. It did involve injuries in the right shoulder is blood but traffic’s moving along pretty well through that area. A fender bender Cody Road South of Providence Park also trying to clear DIP at Lorendine. Highway Patrol heading the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Grand Bay at Highfield Road in Grand Bay Wilmer Road and in Pensacola new fender bender West Fairfield Drive at Mission Road

6:50 a.m.

Mobile Police and emergency personnel on the scene of the accident where a car left the roadway there on I-65 Southbound just south of the Government Street overpass and went off into the woods there on the right side and does involve injuries so make way if you’re trying to go that direction and use some caution. There was an earlier accident Dauphin Island Parkway at Lorendine Road and they’re trying to get that cleared. No problems on the bay-way or Causeway right now. Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents and we’re still look good on the Panhandle according to Pensacola Police

6:30 a.m.

Mobile Police on the scene of an accident involving injuries at Dauphin Island Parkway there at Lorendine Road. Make way for emergency vehicles there. Beyond that a car ran out of gas there eastbound on the Bayway near the Battleship Parkway exit. It’s off to the right hand side of the road right before the exit ramp and it’s not causing delays but that is an issue there. No problems through either of the tunnels and in Pensacola and no new trouble spots according to Pensacola Police or Florida Highway Patrol

6:00 a.m.

Updating your Friday morning commute, Alabama Highway Patrol is calling for a wrecker to the scene Northbound Highway 45 and Chunchula Georgetown Road in Chunchula where we had a single-vehicle crash with no injuries. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels, Mobile police reporting no accidents. Down to one accident in Pensacola, I-110 southbound just south of I-10. An overnight accident that involved injuries should be clearing by Florida Highway Patrol soon

5:50 a.m.

We begin your early Friday morning commute with one accident in Mobile County, it’s at Northbound Highway 45 at Chunchula Georgetown Road in Chunchula. A single-vehicle crash and Alabama Highway Patrol is headed the scene. That’s the only accident in Mobile County. Mobile Police reporting no accidents, we’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway. In Pensacola, Florida Highway Patrol trying to clear overnight accidents at I-110 southbound just south of I-10 and East Burgess Road West of I-110.

5:30 a.m.

Alabama Highway Patrol making their way to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 45 in chunchula Georgetown Road in chunchula but that the only accident right now in Mobile. Both the Bayway and Causeway are open without any delays in Mobile accident in Pensacola some earlier trouble spots from overnight continue on i-110 southbound just south of I-10 and East Burgess Road just a little west of i-110

5:00 a.m.

We begin your early Friday morning commute on the Panhandle where Florida Highway Patrol is working an accident involving injuries on I-110 southbound just south of the I-10 interchange. There’s another accident on East Burgess Road just a little bit West of I-110, pretty close to that other accident. Pensacola police reporting no accidents right now. In Mobile we’re trouble free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No accidents there along the Bayway or Causeway or I-65.

Thursday, June 6

8:30 a.m.

Mobile Police working a number of accidents right now including the I-65 Northbound just past Airport Boulevard, I-65 Northbound just passt Springhill that one involving injuries. A fender bender Airport Boulevard just west of I-65 and Old Shell Road and Hillcrest the accident on the Bay Way is cleared but Highway Patrol working an accident westbound I-10 at the 44 mile marker that’s at the Loxley exit and in West Foley Highway 98 and Copperwood Drive. That accident involving injuries and the roadway is blocked

7:55 a.m.

An accident westbound on the bayway just past the Daphne Spanish Fort exit with the left-hand Lane blocked also I-10 Westbound at Exit 44 that’s the Loxley exit and accident involving injuries and t ambulance called to Highway 98 West Copper Drive in Foley. Mobile police on the scene of accident I-65 Northbound between Moffett and Highway 45 also involving injuries in fender bender Ziegler galliard downtown ORD airport and Carol Plantation at Three Notch

7:25 a.m.

Mobile Police continue to work a number of accidents including the East I-65 Service Road North and Moffett Road where a car went off to a ditch. Also I-65 Northbound Airport headed westbound, a fender bender Ziegler at Gaylard and there’s a lot of areas where the power is out including there along Moffett Road from University towards Wolf Ridge. All those traffic lights are out. It’s out at Schillinger and Airport and Government at Dawes. Treat all those as four way stops.

6:50 a.m.

Mobile Police working a lot of accidents including a new one of the East I65 Service Road North to Moffett Road where a car went off into a ditch and it does involve injuries. Another accident eastbound I-10 between I-65 and Dauphin Island Parkway also involving injuries. Fender benders I-65 Southbound at Airport, I-65 Northbound at airport. Also the ramp I-65 Southbound to Government. The power is still out on Moffett Road so all the traffic signals are out from University towards Wolf Ridge and now on the West Side power outages in the area Schillinger and Airport. Those traffic lights are out as well

6:30 a.m.

Mobile Police telling us of a number of accidents all kind of in the same area and all involving I-10 to I-65. Eastbound I-10 between I-65 and Dauphin Island Parkway there’s an accident involving injuries. Also I-65 South and I-65 Northbound near Airport (two separate accidents) and the ramp from I-65 Southbound to Government Westbound. An accident there as well. The power is still out near the Moffett Road area so the lights are still out on Moffett Road between University and Wolf Ridge. Treat those as four way stops

6:00 a.m.

Some wet roadways here on your early Thursday morning commute so use some caution as you head out the door. Mobile Police working an accident on I-65 Northbound at Airport Boulevard, watch for some possible delays there. Also there’s a power outage there near the Moffett Road area all the traffic lights are out between University and Wolf Ridge there just west of I-65 so treat those has four-way stops. In Pensacola, Pensacola Police still on the scene of that accident the I-110 exit ramp to Cervantes

5:50 a.m.

Well as John has mentioned it is quite a wet start here on your early Thursday morning commute so plan accordingly if you’re headed out the door over the next few minutes. Might want to leave a little bit early. The good news is through Mobile no major accidents according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. We’re looking good on the Bayway and Causeway and coming down I-65. In Pensacola an earlier fender-bender Mobile Highway at Dominquez Street and Highway 90 continues to be worked by Florida Highway Patrol. Pensacola Police there at Interstate I-110 at the Cervantes ramp

5:30 a.m.

Rainy overnight conditions have left us with a wet start for our early Thursday morning but the good news is the earlier accidents Mobile Police were working have been cleared. No new trouble spots have popped up so we’re looking good on the interstate system and throughout Mobile according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No major problems through Baldwin County that we have seen. In Pensacola one accident there Mobile Highway between Dominquez Street and Highway 90 It’s just a fender-bender and Florida Highway Patrol is there

5:00 a.m.

A wet and in some cases very stormy start to your early Thursday morning so plan accordingly if you’re about to head out the door this morning. Mobile Police working an accident Schillinger Road North at Terra Drive and just got a report of an accident Schillinger Road South there between Mallard Drive and West Side Park Drive. That’s near the construction area and it does involve injuries. Beyond that no other trouble spots through Mobile. we do have an accident Pensacola Mobile Highway between Dominica Street and Highway 90

Wednesday, June 5

8:25 a.m.

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. Mobile Police tell us that Airport Boulevard just a little west of Dykes Road is still closed. There were power lines down in that area and the power was out. Also an accident Moffett Road between Pine Grove and Wolf Ridge that has the roadway blocked. Highway Patrol on the scene of a vehicle fire there Cody Road just south of Airport. It’s been moved to the side. But there is an accident I-10 eastbound underneath the overpass at Exit 4. That’s the Grand Bay Wilmer Road exit. Apparently a car hit the center guardrail and that accident does involve injuries.

7:55 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. Alabama Highway Patrol is on the scene of a vehicle fire Cody Road just south of Airport Boulevard. Avoid that area and also avoid Airport and Dykes Road. This is west of the airport. The roadway is blocked due to power lines on the roadway and the power is out in that area as well. Mobile Police also on the scene of an accident involving injuries at Airport at Dawes. Moffett Road at Pine Grove Avenue a fender bender there. We’re still problem-free crossing the Bayway and Causeway.

7:25 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. Our Wednesday morning commute continues to be a good one through Mobile. Still accident-free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. We’ve not seen any delays on the interstate system coming down I-65 we look good. Both directions of the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnel and through the downtown area looks good as well. One new trouble spot in Pensacola at 12th Avenue and Fairfield Drive. Pensacola Police on the scene of an accident there but the earlier accidents have been cleared by Florida Highway Patrol.

6:50 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. It’s been a problem free start to begin your Wednesday morning commute throughout Mobile and thankfully that trend continues. No problems coming down I-65 as traffic volume is picked up. No issues right now crossing the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents. Looking good on the Panhandle, the earlier accidents have been cleared. There may be some debris on the interstate I-10 headed eastbound around the 27 mile marker near Milton so use some caution there, but throughout Pensacola we look good.

6:30 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. We begin in Pensacola where Florida Highway Patrol is working a fender bender on Highway 29 at East Kingsfield Road just north of Pensacola. There’s no road blockage there, moving along well through the rest of the city. Accident-free according to Pensacola Police and I-10 I-110 looks good. We continue to be accident-free throughout Mobile. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol tell us no issues. Looking good through the downtown area and it’s smooth sailing both directions of the Bayway and Causeway.

6:00 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. We continue to see a good start on your Wednesday morning commute throughout Mobile. No accidents or areas to tell you to avoid as you head out the door this morning. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no trouble spots. Looking good coming down I-65 and both directions of the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels we look good. No problems downtown. North of Pensacola there’s an accident there according to Florida Highway Patrol at East Kingsfield Road and Highway 29. It is just a fender bender but that’s the only trouble spot there.

5:50 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. Florida Highway Patrol letting us know of a new accident on Highway 29 at East Kingsfield Road. That’s just north of Pensacola and in Cantonment. Looks like there’s no Road blockage but that accident did occur in the last few minutes. That’s really the only trouble spot around Pensacola right now. As far as Mobile Traffic goes, we’ve been accident free this morning and that continues. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no problems. Looking good coming down I-65.

5:30 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. Our early Wednesday morning commute continues to roll along nicely through both Mobile and Baldwin County. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents or delays. Looking good both directions of the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels and through West Mobile. On the panhandle, North of Pensacola one accident there in the Molino area. It’s at Mehard Road at Richardson Road. It’s a hit and run crash but no injuries and no road blockage

5:00 am

I’m Kenny Fowler with your WKRG News 5 traffic. We are accident-free throughout Mobile to begin your early Wednesday morning commute. This according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. We look good coming down I-65 to the downtown area and crossing the Bayway and Causeway without any issues. Through Baldwin County we look good there as well. In Pensacola no problems but north of Pensacola in Molino got a report of a hit-and-run crash at Meharg Road at Richardson Drive but there’s no Road blockage there. Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene

Tuesday, June 4

8:25 am

Mobile Police continue to work accidents right now on Highway 90 in front of Heron Lakes Country Club and the East I-65 Service Road North just south of Airport Boulevard. Those are the only two accidents in Mobile. The delays have cleared eastbound I-10 at Rangeline Road and crossing the Bayway. In Pensacola we got a new accident, one with roadblock there Oakcliff road at Briscas Way watch out for some delays there. Florida Highway Patrol is there and also at the earlier accident West Fairfield Drive at Mobile Highway.

7:55 am

Mobile Police on the scene of a couple accidents including Highway 90 in front of Heron Lakes Country Club and the East I-65 Service Road North just a little south of Airport Boulevard. They’re both fender benders but that last one does have some Road blockage. Delays beginning I-10 eastbound they’re just past Rangeline Road and Westbound crossing the Bay Way at the Battleship Parkway exit just due to traffic volume. Florida Highway Patrol clearing the earlier hit and run crash at West Fairfield Drive in Mobile Highway.

7:25 am

Florida Highway Patrol working two accidents down the Panhandle including one where they just got the roadway clear there on Highway 87 southbound near near I-10 in Milton. Beyond that one accident West Pensacola, its a hit and run crash West Fairfield Drive at Mobile Highway. Pensacola police reporting no accidents and no major delays right now crossing the Escambia Bay or Three Mile Bay Bridge. In Mobile we look good crossing the Bayway and Causeway, I-10 at I-65 and no problems according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol.

6:50 am

We’ve had our first accidents in the morning occur and if they’re both on the Panhandle including Highway 87 southbound there just south of I-10. It looks like we got some road blockage there as well in the Milton area. Also in West Pensacola an accident, it’s a hit and run crash at West Fairfield Drive at Mobile Highway. Pensacola police reporting no accidents. Throughout Mobile we continue to be accident free and no problems or delays according to Mobile Police or Alabama Highway Patrol. We are looking good on the bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels.

6:30 am

The great start we’ve had to or Tuesday morning commute continues and we are still accident-free right now throughout Mobile. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. Looking good at the I-10 to I-65 interchange and through the downtown area. Flowing freely on the Bayway and Causeway with no delay and throughout Baldwin County we look good. We’ve also been problem-free on the Panhandle. Both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol reporting no accidents so far this morning.

6:00 am

It’s been a great start to our Tuesday morning commute so far, we’ve been accident free to start the day. Throughout Mobile we’re trouble-free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. Checked in with both of them and they’re telling us no problems that they are currently working. It’s been a smooth commute coming down I-65 and the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels look good. No issues through Baldwin County and on the Panhandle we’ve also been trouble-free to start the day. Florida Highway Patrol telling us no issues that they are working.

5:50 a​​m

We’ve had a trouble-free start here on our early Tuesday morning commute and thankfully that trend continues. No areas to tell you to avoid as you’re waking up and getting out on the roadways. Throughout Mobile we’re accident-free according to both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. Looking good coming down I-65 and no problems on the Bayway or Causeway or through the tunnels. Throughout Pensacola, the same thing there. No problems according to Florida Highway Patrol or Pensacola Police. We look good on the interstate system.

5:30 am

It’s a good-looking start for your Tuesday morning commute if you need to get an early start for the day. Accident free right now throughout Mobile. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents begin the morning. Accident free throughout the downtown area and we look good through West Mobile as well. Throughout Baldwin County we’ve been trouble-free, no problems on I-10 or along the coast. In Pensacola it’s also been a good start to the morning, both Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police report no accidents.

5:00 am

If you’re planning on getting out on the roadways over the next few minutes, well I’ve got some good news, it looks good out here. Accident and delay free to begin your morning here on this Tuesday throughout Mobile. Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no problems. Looking good coming down I-65 and the Bayway and Causeway and through the tunnels running smoothly. No issues through Baldwin County and on the Panhandle we’re trouble-free there according to both Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol.