Two vehicle crash sends one woman to the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A two-vehicle crash sent one woman to the hospital this morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road.
Mobile Police say the female driver of one of the vehicles suffered a seizure while behind the wheel, which caused her car to drift over into the other lane of oncoming traffic and crash into another vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The female driver was taken to the hospital as a result of the seizure she suffered, though she was not injured as a result of the crash itself.
Trending Stories
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Early morning crash claims life of driver
- Florida woman hit, killed by car
- OCSO helps homeowner with rattlesnake
- Thousands in town for Pensacola Seafood Festival this weekend