Two vehicle crash sends one woman to the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - A two-vehicle crash sent one woman to the hospital this morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Hillcrest Road.

Mobile Police say the female driver of one of the vehicles suffered a seizure while behind the wheel, which caused her car to drift over into the other lane of oncoming traffic and crash into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The female driver was taken to the hospital as a result of the seizure she suffered, though she was not injured as a result of the crash itself.