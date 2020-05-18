Traffic lights are now synchronized on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Officials said the traffic nightmare on Airport Boulevard should be over and it’s all because of a change in the stoplights.

“New lines, new switches, new sensors. The entire system was rebuilt,” said Councilman Joel Daves.

The two-mile stretch of synchronized lights on runs from Sage Avenue to McGregor Avenue.

Councilman Joel Daves says the process of doing a study and making the changes took about four years.

The traffic light system hadn’t been updated since the 1960s.

It’s something city engineers were aware of but it wasn’t in the budget to fix.

The $700,000 project was made possible using funds through the Mobile Penny Sales Tax, which was established in 2012.

The changes have been in place for about four months but the city just released a video of Mayor Stimpson cruising down Airport without having to stop at every single light.

“Here’s the main thing people need to know in order to optimize the experience you have to go the speed limit. It’s set up so that a car starting at Sage is moving along at the speed limit. If you go fast you’ll catch more lights,” said Councilman Daves.

The city said to can expect lights to be synchronized in different parts of the city in the near future.